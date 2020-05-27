Zack Snyder's Justice League might cost much more than $30M to finish

The original $20-$30 million might be way off, Zack Snyder's Justice League could cost north of $50M+

I'll remember the moment that Zack Snyder alongside Henry Cavill announced that Zack Snyder's Justice League was coming to HBO Max in 2021. It was a moment that will live with me forever.

But one of the concerns is the financing of getting it finished, as Snyder might have hours of footage to use -- but he'll need to make some adjustments to get the movie in a final state. During the recent episode of the Recode Media podcast, WarnerMedia and HBO Max boss Bob Greenblatt said it would cost far more than the reported $30 million to finish off Zack Snyder's Justice League.

Greenblatt said: "It isn't as easy as going into the vault and there's a Snyder Cut sitting there to put out... Zack is actually building it and it's complex, including - and I don't wanna get into too much detail that we haven't already talked about yet - but, new effects shots. It's a radical rethinking of that movie and it's complicated and wildly expensive. Which is, of course, a number I won't quote... I'll just say I wish it was $30 million and stop there".

The theatrical cut cost Warner Bros. a hefty $300 million, so really -- what's another 10-20% of that cost? HBO Max is going to secure at least a few million subscribers solely for Zack Snyder's Justice League.

On top of that, the company splashed out big time on the streaming rights to The Big Bang Theory which cost them $1 billion (over 30 times the reported $30 million cost to finish Zack Snyder's Justice League). HBO Max paid $500 million for the 5-year streaming rights of Seinfeld, and $250 million towards a new contract to secure Lost creator and Star Wars and Star Trek director J.J. Abrams.

What's another $50 million towards Zack Snyder's Justice League, which has more hype online than any of those combined right now.

