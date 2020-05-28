Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
Scientists confirm something vital about coronavirus and its mutations

This news about coronavirus and how its mutations affect it's infectiousness is absolutely vital

Jak Connor | May 28, 2020 at 2:34 am CDT (1 min, 5 secs time to read)

Most of the news you hear about coronavirus is somewhat negative, but not today. Scientists have some fantastic news to share with everyone, and it has to do with the infectiousness of the virus.

Scientists confirm something vital about coronavirus and its mutations

Researchers from the University College of London (UCL), published a study last week that combined already established research with new research about the genome of SARS-CoV-2. What the study concentrated on was "patterns of diversity in the genome of SARS-CoV-2", and if levels of infectiousness increase after the virus mutates. The researchers examined virus genomes from more than 15,000 coronavirus patients from 75 different countries and found 6,822 mutations.

Of those 6,822 mutations, the researchers isolated 273 that occurred "repeatedly and independently," and of those 273 mutations, the researchers honed in on 31 of them that occurred at least 10 times or more. From this data, the researchers evaluated if these mutations caused the virus to be more infectious than previous versions, and the results indicated that the common mutations gave the virus no increased ability to spread. If you are interested in reading more, check out this link here.

NEWS SOURCE:biorxiv.org
