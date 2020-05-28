China says it will use non-complete vaccines on coronavirus patients

China has said that they might start using vaccines on specific patients before trials are even complete

The race for one of the countries around the world to develop a coronavirus vaccine has not slowed down one bit, but China has said that it might start using some of its vaccine candidates on patients before trials are even complete.

According to China's Centre for Disease Control and Prevention chief, Gao Fu, in some instances of specific groups that have contracted the virus, a fast-tracked vaccine might be used even if the trial for the vaccine isn't complete. Here's what Gao said, "The National Immunisation Programme is paying close attention and studying what groups of the population can take the shots when to take them and what may constitute emergency use of vaccines".

Continued - "I believe we will decide based upon the specific situations as we will not be following the usual protocol, otherwise time will be lost. Nor can we [decide] based on our knowledge of coronaviruses because the virus is very unique." Gao does specify that these vaccine candidates that could be used in special instances are not for the general public. Gao also acknowledges that a vaccine that can be rolled out the mass public is anywhere between 12 and 18 months away.

"The vaccines are not for the general public but for special groups. As the epidemic develops, certain groups of the general public might become special groups".