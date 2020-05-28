Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
China points the blame at Trump for enormous US coronavirus death toll

Jak Connor | May 28, 2020 at 4:38 am CDT (1 min, 31 secs time to read)

The top Chinese coronavirus expert has expressed his praise for the way China responded to the coronavirus outbreak while also saying he is "shocked" at the US death toll.

In a new interview with the South China Morning Post, the infectious disease expert, Zhong Nanshan, expressed his thoughts in regards to how the United States handled the coronavirus outbreak and how China handled the coronavirus outbreak. Naturally, Nanshan praised the way China has handled the outbreak, and for how its medical research teams have been "open, transparent and responsible" with delivering the world information about the virus.

Nanshan also said that after the US made allegations that the virus was weaponized, or leaked from the Wuhan virology lab, the Chinese Center for Disease and Prevention investigated and found no evidence of such a thing. "I know they don't have the manpower, technology, and money to produce a virus. So, the theory that the virus is man-made does not stand". On top of that, Nanshan said that the main problem in the US had was the failure to listen to medical experts, and that US President Donald Trump "underestimated the disease's infectious power as well as its harmful nature. He thought it was a big flu", which has now resulted in over 100,000 American deaths.

If you are interested in reading more on this, check out this link here.

NEWS SOURCES:scmp.com, bgr.com
