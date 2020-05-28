China switches up coronavirus story, now the origin isn't a wet market

China's CDC director has said that the coronavirus didn't originate in the Wuhan wet market, so where did it come from?

It has been widely known that the purported origin of the coronavirus outbreak begun at a wet market in Wuhan, China. Now, Chinese officials are saying that isn't the case.

The origin of the coronavirus comes mostly in two stories, the first that the virus jumped from some kind of animal in the Wuhan wet market to humans and eventually spreading to what we see today. The second is that the virus escaped from a Chinese laboratory that was testing similar pathogens; neither of the stories have been confirmed. In fact, the Chinese government has repeatedly denied all claims that the virus came from a lab, and now they are have also denied that the virus's source was a wet market.

According to the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, director Gao Fu who spoke to state media, "It now turns out that the market is one of the victims". The director of the Chinese CDC didn't give an alternative explanation for the origin of the virus, which now raises even more questions to where it came from, or the legitimacy of the claims coming out of Chinese officials. The story remains incomplete, and patient zero and the origin of the virus may, in fact, never be found.