These are the most common coronavirus symptoms that affect the brain

Researchers have uncovered how the coronavirus affects the brain and what the common symptoms are

Jak Connor | May 28, 2020 at 8:32 am CDT (1 min, 41 secs time to read)

Researchers that are investigating the coronavirus are looking at the many different ways the virus can affect a patient's body, and one of the spots the virus can influence is a patient's brain.

A new study conducted by the University of Cincinnati has explored how the coronavirus COVID-19 impacts a patient's brain, and what kind of symptoms the patient can produce. The researchers looked at the neurological symptoms of patients from three major institutes in Italy; University of Brescia, Brescia; University of Eastern Piedmont, Novara; and University of Sassari, Sassari. The study included images of 725 confirmed COVID-19 patients.

Of these 725 patients, it was confirmed that 108 (15%) had serious neurological symptoms. 99% had brain CT scans, 16% had head and neck CT imaging, and 18% had brain MRI. The researchers found that 59% of these patients reported an altered mental state, and a shocking 31% of them experienced a stroke. These two symptoms were the most common. On top of that, 12% of patients experienced a headache, 9% reported a seizure, and 4% reported dizziness.

Lead author on the study, Abdelkader Mahammedi, MD, assistant professor of radiology at UC, and a UC Health neuroradiologist said, "Of these 108 patients, 31, or 29%, had no known past medical history. Of these, aged 16 to 62 years, 10 experienced stroke and two had brain bleeds. Seventy-one, or 66%, of these patients had no findings on a brain CT, out of which 7 of them (35%) brain MRI showed abnormalities."

"Studies have described the spectrum of chest imaging features of COVID-19, but only a few case reports have described COVID-19 associated neuroimaging findings. To date, this is the largest and first study in literature that characterizes the neurological symptoms and neuroimaging features in COVID-19 patients. These newly discovered patterns could help doctors better and sooner recognize associations with COVID-19 and possibly provide earlier interventions."

NEWS SOURCES:eurekalert.org, uc.edu
