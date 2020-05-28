These are the most common coronavirus symptoms that affect the brain

Researchers have uncovered how the coronavirus affects the brain and what the common symptoms are

Researchers that are investigating the coronavirus are looking at the many different ways the virus can affect a patient's body, and one of the spots the virus can influence is a patient's brain.

A new study conducted by the University of Cincinnati has explored how the coronavirus COVID-19 impacts a patient's brain, and what kind of symptoms the patient can produce. The researchers looked at the neurological symptoms of patients from three major institutes in Italy; University of Brescia, Brescia; University of Eastern Piedmont, Novara; and University of Sassari, Sassari. The study included images of 725 confirmed COVID-19 patients.

Of these 725 patients, it was confirmed that 108 (15%) had serious neurological symptoms. 99% had brain CT scans, 16% had head and neck CT imaging, and 18% had brain MRI. The researchers found that 59% of these patients reported an altered mental state, and a shocking 31% of them experienced a stroke. These two symptoms were the most common. On top of that, 12% of patients experienced a headache, 9% reported a seizure, and 4% reported dizziness.

Lead author on the study, Abdelkader Mahammedi, MD, assistant professor of radiology at UC, and a UC Health neuroradiologist said, "Of these 108 patients, 31, or 29%, had no known past medical history. Of these, aged 16 to 62 years, 10 experienced stroke and two had brain bleeds. Seventy-one, or 66%, of these patients had no findings on a brain CT, out of which 7 of them (35%) brain MRI showed abnormalities."

"Studies have described the spectrum of chest imaging features of COVID-19, but only a few case reports have described COVID-19 associated neuroimaging findings. To date, this is the largest and first study in literature that characterizes the neurological symptoms and neuroimaging features in COVID-19 patients. These newly discovered patterns could help doctors better and sooner recognize associations with COVID-19 and possibly provide earlier interventions."