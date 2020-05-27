Kingston is shipping a 7.68 TB data center SSDs

Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
Shane McGlaun | May 27, 2020

Kingston Digital is the flash memory affiliate of Kingston Technology Company. Kingston Digital has announced that it is now shipping a 7.68 TB model of the DC500R SSD and DC450R SATA SSD. Another new drive called the DC1000M 7.68 TB U.2 NVMe ships in June.

Kingston says the SSD provides additional storage and implements strict QoS ensuring predictable I/O and low latency for data centers using NVMe or SATA. The DC500R is a VMware Ready SSD that's engineered for read-intensive applications like web servers, virtual desktop infrastructure, operational databases, and real-time analytics.

The DC450R has a specific and focused feature set for read-intensive applications and is optimized for data centers looking for more affordable alternatives to write-intensive SSDs. The drive is designed for content-delivery networks, edge computing, applications, and a range of software-defined storage architectures.

Kingston's DC1000M is a hot-pluggable U.2 form factor device meant for integration with the latest generation of servers and storage arrays using PCIe and U.2 backplanes. Integrated enterprise-grade features, including end-to-end the patent protection, power-loss protection, and telemetry monitoring for data reliability, are included. The drives are backed by a limited five-year warranty with free technical support.

"Higher capacity options for data centers enables organizations to increase storage space in their current footprint as Cloud computing continues to grow at unprecedented levels," said Keith Schimmenti, enterprise SSD business manager, Kingston. "Our evolving line of data center storage solutions serve enterprise customers of all levels from hyperscalers on down and are a key component for organizations to keep the total cost of ownership down." Kingston isn't the only company rolling out SSDs. Lexar announced speedy new SSDs earlier this month with fast read speeds.

