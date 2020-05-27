America just passed a terrifying number of coronavirus deaths

With the coronavirus daily coronavirus deaths on a slow downwards trend, things are starting to look up in the battle against the coronavirus.

That doesn't mean that the United States hasn't seen some devastating impact from the coronavirus, and today is a reminder of just how prevalent that impact has been. The United States has just passed the 100,000 coronavirus death mark, and is the first country (hopefully the last) to reach such a high total death count. The data has been scaped by Worldometer, and at the time of writing this, the US is sitting at 100,572 deaths.

While that number is certainly grim, there is a silver lining of good news that should, without a doubt, be mentioned. According to Worldometer, there have been 479,969 recovered cases of coronavirus, which means out of the 580,541 total cases of coronavirus, 83% (479,969) has recovered, and only 17% (100,572) has died. When looking at the metrics like this, it paints a much more hopeful picture. Even though things are looking up, everyone should still be practicing their social distancing measures, and be very conscious of how their specific state is tackling the outbreak. Be safe out there.