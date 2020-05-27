Disturbing video shows how talking can easily spread coronavirus

By now you have most definitely heard of the dangers surrounding the coronavirus and how easily it can be spread. But what about just having a quick conversation with someone? Can that spread the virus?

According to a recent video provided by BBC News, scientists from the University of Oregon used technology produced by MSC Software to show how just one infected person talking could potentially endanger an entire train carriage. The video shows one infected person talking to someone within the 6 feet recommended social distancing rule. The video visualizes how that one infected person can literally spray the person they are talking to with the virus by merely speaking. Check out the video here.

Julian Tang, a respiratory scientist at the University of Leicester who appears on the video says, "If you are breathing and talking, obviously droplets don't travel as far, but they can travel far enough to affect your friend sitting opposite you, or someone who's chatting to you. That's the key -- distance. How far do [the infected droplets] have to travel to infect someone else?"

It's highly recommended that if you have to travel via a closed indoor space such as a train carriage that you wear a face mask of some kind. Providing layers of protection in front of the areas you inhale with (nose and mouth) will dramatically reduce your chances of picking up the virus. On the flip side, if you have the virus and are asymptomatic, wearing a mask will stop you from spreading it to other people. It's also recommended that you keep a social distance of 6 feet.