WHO says 'second peak' in coronavirus cases will come if we're sloppy

Jak Connor | May 27, 2020 at 5:34 am CDT (1 min, 20 secs time to read)

As states in America and countries around the world begin to roll back social distancing restrictions slowly, the World Health Organization has issued a warning regarding a "second peak" in coronavirus cases.

The WHO has issued out a warning throughout an online briefing that if restrictions are relaxed too quickly that some places around the world could see a "second peak" in coronavirus cases. Dr. Mike Ryan, Executive Director of the World Health Organization's Health Emergencies Programme, said, "But we need also to be cognizant of the fact that the disease can jump up at any time. We cannot make assumptions that just because the disease is on the way down now it is going to keep going down and we are getting a number of months to get ready for a second wave. We may get a second peak in this wave."

Ryan also discussed that there is a very big chance that some places around the world could see a second wave of coronavirus in the coming months. "When we speak about a second wave classically what we often mean is there will be a first wave of the disease by itself, and then it recurs months later". Ryan recommended that countries in Europe and North America continue to have social distancing and health measures put in place as it will ensure that the downwards trend of cases continues its trajectory.

NEWS SOURCES:reuters.com, bgr.com
