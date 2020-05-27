Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
8,611 Reviews & Articles | 60,944 News Posts

These 24 states have coronavirus outbreaks that you should worry about

Here's the 24 states you should avoid because they have uncontrolled coronavirus outbreaks

Jak Connor | May 27, 2020 at 9:31 am CDT (1 min, 46 secs time to read)

As the United States begins to reopen, many are wondering if it's safe to travel, and if so, where to travel to avoid the coronavirus.

These 24 states have coronavirus outbreaks that you should worry about 23 | TweakTown.com

To make things a little easier, I've compiled a list of the 24 states that at the time of writing this have coronavirus outbreaks that are "uncontrolled". The list has been sourced from MSN, and has been backed up by a report published by the Imperial College COVID-19 Response Team, a link to that can be found here.

If you are wondering where it is safe to travel to, most healthcare professionals in your area will recommend you still stay indoors for the time being and not jump the gun. Travelling, outdoor activities, and anything that resembles 'back to normal' life will really be dependent on your location and how your state is dealing with its coronavirus outbreak. So, I would suggest doing heavy research on your states current situation before making any decisions. Below is the list of the 24 states that have uncontrolled coronavirus outbreaks.

24 states:

  • Texas
  • Arizona
  • Illinois
  • Colorado
  • Ohio
  • Minnesota
  • Indiana
  • Iowa
  • Alabama
  • Wisconsin
  • Mississippi
  • Tennessee
  • Florida
  • Virginia
  • New Mexico
  • Missouri
  • Delaware
  • South Carolina
  • Massachusetts
  • North Carolina
  • California
  • Pennsylvania
  • Louisiana
  • Maryland
Buy at Amazon

StringKing Cloth Face Mask for Protection - USA-Made

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$29.99
$29.99$29.99-
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 5/27/2020 at 8:08 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:imperial.ac.uk, msn.com
Jak Connor

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Jak Connor

Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.