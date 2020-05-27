These 24 states have coronavirus outbreaks that you should worry about

As the United States begins to reopen, many are wondering if it's safe to travel, and if so, where to travel to avoid the coronavirus.

To make things a little easier, I've compiled a list of the 24 states that at the time of writing this have coronavirus outbreaks that are "uncontrolled". The list has been sourced from MSN, and has been backed up by a report published by the Imperial College COVID-19 Response Team, a link to that can be found here.

If you are wondering where it is safe to travel to, most healthcare professionals in your area will recommend you still stay indoors for the time being and not jump the gun. Travelling, outdoor activities, and anything that resembles 'back to normal' life will really be dependent on your location and how your state is dealing with its coronavirus outbreak. So, I would suggest doing heavy research on your states current situation before making any decisions. Below is the list of the 24 states that have uncontrolled coronavirus outbreaks.

24 states: