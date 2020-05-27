Here's 5 things you will 100% need when a second coronavirus wave hits

If a second coronavirus wave comes you want to be prepared this time, so here's 5 things you will need

No one wants to be caught off guard by a second coronavirus outbreak if there happens to be one, and with some medical professionals saying there is a high possibility of another outbreak on the horizon, it's best to be prepared.

So what will you need to be prepared? Basically, everything you rushed to by amid this coronavirus outbreak. To make things a little easier, I have compiled a list of the five things that everyone should stock up on just in case there is a second wave of coronavirus. If a second wave does hit, these items will be a lot harder to find, so I'd be very mindful of when they come into stock and if they do grab a few spares just in case.

What are the items? They are nothing out of the normal, just the general hand sanitizer, face masks, paper towels, toilet paper, and a chest freezer. If you are interested in seeing the pricing for each of these items, I have compiled a list in the entirety of this article.

5 essential items:

Face Mask - Pack of 50 = $34.99 (0.70c per mask)

Face Mask - 4 Layer Material Magicare Mask 20 Pack = $79.99 (-10%) save $9.99

Hand Sanitizer - Chemical Guys HYG10016 Alcohol Antiseptic 80% Solution Hand Sanitizer = $9.99

Hand Sanitizer - Artnaturals Alcohol Based Hand Sanitizer Gel (12 Pack x 8 Fl Oz / 220ml) = $39.99 ($0.42 / Fl Oz)

Toilet Paper - Amazon Brand - Presto! 308-Sheet Mega Roll Toilet Paper, Ultra-Soft, 24 Count = $22.25 ($0.30 / 100 Sheets)

Paper Towels - Multifold Paper Towels (01804) with Fast-Drying Absorbency Pockets, White, 16 Packs = $40.00 ($1.00 / 100 towels)

Chest Freezer - 5cf Chest Freezer Deep 5 Cu Ft Compact Dorm Upright Apartment Home Food Storage = $430.00