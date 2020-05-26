These are the most common coronavirus symptoms and main risk factors

A massive study that involved more than 20,000 coronavirus patients from the UK across 208 hospitals found some fairly critical information in regard to common symptoms and main risk factors.

According to the study, the four main risk factors that increase the likelihood of a coronavirus victim developing a more severe symptoms are age, sex, weight and underlying illnesses. These findings back up most of the preliminary studies that were being conducted throughout the early days of the virus. The study also found that the average age of someone admitted to hospital with symptoms was age 73, and that 60% of all the coronavirus patients involved in the study were men.

It was also discovered that coronavirus patients that already had underlying health issues were more likely to develop coronavirus symptoms - the most common was heart disease. On top of that, the study details that "increasing age, male sex, and comorbidities including chronic cardiac disease, non-asthmatic chronic pulmonary disease, chronic kidney disease, liver disease and obesity were associated with higher mortality in hospital."

So what are the most common symptoms? The study indicated that these are the five most common coronavirus symptoms: cough, fever, shortness of breath, fatigue, and confusion. If you are interested in more details that this study has revealed, check it out here, or view the charts above and below.