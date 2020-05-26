Here's the places you need to avoid to not get the coronavirus

As the country begins to reopen you need to know the safest places you can go to avoid getting coronavirus

Almost all of the states are beginning to slowly reopen amid the coronavirus outbreak, which means citizens in these states need to know the safest places they can go to avoid contracting the virus.

According to the University of Massachusetts Dartmouth associate professor of biology Erin Bromage, who recently spoke to CBS News, said "Every interaction that we have with another person, another household, gives an opportunity for the virus to find a new home, and to get into a new household." One of the least concerning places you should worry about is being outdoors alone, or with the people you have quarantined with. As you know, these people are far less likely to have contracted the virus from somewhere else.

The riskiest place to be is indoors with a bunch of people you don't know, and it's most likely that the place you are in has poor airflow, which then raises the risk of contraction even further. This rule of thumb doesn't go for every indoor place. For example, if you are sitting alone in a quiet corner of a building and not conversing with anyone than there's a lower chance of you getting the virus than if you were at a bar conversing with a lot of people.

Bromage explains what happens when you are in a crowded indoor room, "As soon as those things happen, you've got to speak louder, which puts more force into the air that comes out, which means more droplets come out." Which means you are "putting more virus into the air."

Other activities that can be categorized as low-risk are solo running, bike-riding, and any other solo activities outdoors.