Cuomo says coronavirus projection models from experts were 'all wrong'

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has admitted that coronavirus projections from experts were 'all wrong'

Jak Connor | May 26, 2020 at 3:34 am CDT (1 min, 46 secs time to read)

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has admitted this past Monday that all coronavirus projects made by experts were "all wrong".

Cuomo spoke to reporters on Memorial Day and said that he's out of the speculation business because "we all failed at that business. Right?". He continued, and went on to say that all early national experts were all wrong and that "we all failed". Here's his full statement, "Now, people can speculate. People can guess. I think next week, I think two weeks, I think a month. I'm out of that business because we all failed at that business. Right? All the early national experts. Here's my projection model. Here's my projection model. They were all wrong. They were all wrong."

Throughout Cuomo's statement, he mentioned the statewide criteria that specific regions need to hit for quarantine and safety measures to be reduced. The criteria, which can be found here, states that regions must have a decline in hospitalizations and deaths, while also meeting contact-tracing and testing benchmarks. Cuomo didn't want to give a date when he thinks New York could reach those benchmarks, hence his previous statement of being out of the "guessing business".

Here's his full statement, "There are a lot of variables. I understand that. We didn't know what the social distancing would actually amount to. I get it, but we were all wrong. So, I'm sort of out of the guessing business, right? We watched the numbers. We prepare as the numbers drop, so when the number actually hits the threshold, we're ready to go. We just finished that. We're in the midst of that with Long Island, Mid-Hudson region, etc. But... I don't want to guess."

