You won't believe where scientists have found infectious coronavirus

Scientists have found evidence that indicates that coronavirus is in patients' poop

Jak Connor | May 26, 2020 at 2:35 am CDT (0 mins, 58 secs time to read)

Researchers have managed to find infectious traces of COVID-19 in samples of patient feces, indicating that hospitals need to take high levels of care in disposing of fecal matter.

According to a report published in Emerging Infectious Diseases, Chinese researchers were able to isolate live COVID-19 virus from fecal samples. The researchers noted that fecal samples contained a higher load of virus DNA the respiratory samples, and that as a patient case worsened, the scientists were able to detect SARS-CoV-2 in four fecal samples.

The researchers also collected fecal specimens from 27 other patients, 11 of which tested positive for virus RNA at least once. The scientists were able to isolate live SARS-CoV-2 from the patients' fecal samples, "indicating that infectious virus in feces is a common manifestation of COVID-19". The authors of the report noted a 2004 study that suggested sewage lines led to the aerosolization of feces contaminated with SARS-CoV-1, which causes SARS. Of the 329 residents living in the Hong Kong building 42 died.

NEWS SOURCES:medicalxpress.com, dx.doi.org
