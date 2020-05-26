Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
This is how long coronavirus patients are infectious for

A new research paper from Singapore has said that coronavirus patients might not be infectious after 11 days

Jak Connor | May 26, 2020 at 9:32 am CDT (1 min, 23 secs time to read)

A new study out of Singapore has indicated that coronavirus patients might not be infectious for as long as previously thought.

The study out of Singapore has referenced research out of Hong Kong that indicated that a COVID-19 patient could be contagious as early as 2.3 days before symptoms begin to show. That same study said that the contagious levels of the patient begin to decline within 7 days. However, the new study from Singapore says that patients won't be infectious 11 days after the onset of symptoms, even if the patient still tests positive for COVID-19.

The study states, "Active viral replication drops quickly after the first week, and viable virus was not found after the second week of illness despite the persistence of PCR detection of RNA. These findings are supported by epidemiologic, microbiologic, and clinical data." This study might allow hospitals to revise their discharge criteria for patients, and also allow for resources to be focused on patients that are suspected of COVID-19 infection. If you are interested in reading more about the study, check out the PDF for it here.

NEWS SOURCES:bgr.com, ams.edu.sg
Related Tags

