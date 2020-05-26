Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
8,610 Reviews & Articles | 60,922 News Posts

Former FDA chief warns of this happening when states begin to reopen

Former FDA chief has warned that the coronavirus isn't done with us quite yet

Jak Connor | May 26, 2020 at 10:32 am CDT (1 min, 28 secs time to read)

The reopening schedule for America differs from state to state, but could it be too early in general to reopen the country? Could everyone be jumping the gun?

Former FDA chief warns of this happening when states begin to reopen 13 | TweakTown.com

According to former Food and Drug Administration chief, Scott Gottlieb, the virus isn't contained yet, which means that "normal" life is still quite far away. Gottlieb said during an interview with Face the Nation, "That doesn't mean we can't go out and start doing things, get back to some semblance of a normal life, but we need to do things differently. We need to define a new normal." Gottlieb also warns that as restrictions begin to ease, people shouldn't be surprised if they see a second surge in coronavirus cases.

Gottlieb also states that it's likely the virus will continue to circulate the country, and if states prematurely open, it will have a big impact on the overall spread. The former FDA chief says that it's likely we will see a resurgence of the virus in the fall, which could be particularly more dangerous in certain cities and areas. "If we do that on a broad basis across a whole population, it can have a big impact on spread. The virus is likely to continue to circulate. We're likely to have this slow burn through the summer and then face renewed risk in the fall that we're going to have bigger outbreaks and potential epidemics in certain states and cities."

If you are interested in reading more, check out this link here.

Buy at Amazon

StringKing Cloth Face Mask for Protection - USA-Made (StringKing Cloth Face Mask for Protection - USA-Made)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$29.99
$29.99$29.99-
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 5/26/2020 at 7:27 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:cbsnews.com
Jak Connor

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Jak Connor

Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.