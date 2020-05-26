Former FDA chief warns of this happening when states begin to reopen

The reopening schedule for America differs from state to state, but could it be too early in general to reopen the country? Could everyone be jumping the gun?

According to former Food and Drug Administration chief, Scott Gottlieb, the virus isn't contained yet, which means that "normal" life is still quite far away. Gottlieb said during an interview with Face the Nation, "That doesn't mean we can't go out and start doing things, get back to some semblance of a normal life, but we need to do things differently. We need to define a new normal." Gottlieb also warns that as restrictions begin to ease, people shouldn't be surprised if they see a second surge in coronavirus cases.

Gottlieb also states that it's likely the virus will continue to circulate the country, and if states prematurely open, it will have a big impact on the overall spread. The former FDA chief says that it's likely we will see a resurgence of the virus in the fall, which could be particularly more dangerous in certain cities and areas. "If we do that on a broad basis across a whole population, it can have a big impact on spread. The virus is likely to continue to circulate. We're likely to have this slow burn through the summer and then face renewed risk in the fall that we're going to have bigger outbreaks and potential epidemics in certain states and cities."

