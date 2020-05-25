Trump advisor openly compares China coronavirus cover-up to Chernobyl

Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
Jak Connor | May 25, 2020 at 2:09 am CDT (1 min, 49 secs time to read)

There's no doubt that China's handling of the coronavirus outbreak could have gone a lot better, but is it as bad the Chernobyl disaster?

According to Trump's national security adviser, Robert O'Brien, who spoke to Chuck Todd on NBC's "Meet the Press", yes it is. Here's what he said, "The cover-up that they [China] did of the virus is going to go down in history along with Chernobyl". He also stated that this story will be so big that "We'll see an HBO special about it in 10 or 15 years from now". If you aren't sure what Chernobyl was, back in 1986 there was a nuclear disaster in Ukraine, read more about it here or check out the TV show that was recently made here.

O'Brien was also asked about how relationships are between China and the US in regards to the current trade deal, and O'Brien stated, "we're in a very different world" from when talks first began. O'Brien did say that the US is after good relations with the Chinese people and their government, but unfortunately, "we're seeing just action after action by the Chinese Communist Party that makes it difficult". O'Brien also said, "With respect to the trade deal, we'll see if they live up to it, but we're dealing in a new world now with corona."

O'Brien finished off his statement by saying, "They unleashed a virus on the world that's destroyed trillions of dollars in American economic wealth that we're having to spend to keep our economy alive, to keep Americans afloat during this virus."

