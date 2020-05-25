Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
8,608 Reviews & Articles | 60,899 News Posts

Trump has 'finished' taking that coronavirus preventative drug

That drug Trump was taking to prevent coronavirus isn't being taken by him anymore,

Jak Connor | May 25, 2020 at 4:33 am CDT (1 min, 22 secs time to read)

It wasn't too long ago that we heard that President Trump was taking hydroxychloroquine after it was discovered two people in the White House tested positive for coronavirus.

Trump has 'finished' taking that coronavirus preventative drug 25 | TweakTown.com

According to a recent interview with Sinclair Broadcast's program Full Measure With Sharyl Attkisson, President Trump has said that he has "finished" his two-week program of the drug, despite scientists and the United States' own Food and Drug Administration raised concerns about the drug's safety. Trump says throughout the interview that he thought it was a good idea to "take a program", and see the effects of the drug from himself.

In fact, it was only last week that a study was released with a sample size of nearly 100,000 people that suggested that hydroxychloroquine actually increased the death rate in patients who already had tested positive for COVID-19. Unfortunately, what many media outlets forget to report is that Trump is taking the drug as a preventative and not a treatment under approval from the White House physician. What this means is that while studies are showing that the drug is making coronavirus patients' cases worse, it might have a potent effect on preventing the virus in the first place, hence Trump's decision to take it.

As with most research about coronavirus, treatments, and preventatives, it's still inconclusive as more time and research needs to be poured into it to flesh out the details.

Buy at Amazon

StringKing Cloth Face Mask for Protection - USA-Made

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$29.99
$29.99$29.99-
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 5/25/2020 at 12:37 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:usatoday.com
Jak Connor

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Jak Connor

Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.