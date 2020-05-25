Smokers are this much more likely to get severe coronavirus symptoms

A study has revealed how much more likely you are to get severe coronavirus symptoms if you smoke

While this was probably not a shock to anyone, smoking has been found out to increase the chances of severe coronavirus symptoms developing in patients.

According to the Imperial College in London, it was discovered that smokers are 14% more likely to end up in the hospital with severe coronavirus symptoms in comparison to non-smokers. The study also found that smokers were 29% more likely to "to report more than 5 symptoms associated with COVID-19 and 50% more likely to report more than 10, including loss of smell, skipping meals, tiredness, diarrhoea, confusion or muscle pain."

On top of those findings, another study was published in the New England Journal of Medicine, and that study found that 12.3% of coronavirus victims who smoke ended up in the ICU, in comparison to the 4.7% of non-smoking coronavirus patients. So why is this the case? Cigarette smoke increases the number of ACE2 receptors in the respiratory tract, and these receptors are what SARS-CoV-2 latches onto to infection its new host.