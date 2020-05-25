These reasons are why coronavirus is so much more worse than the flu

Here's how the symptoms of a coronavirus patient differ from a flu patient, and why coronavirus is so much more worse

Newly published research has highlighted the differences between coronavirus patients and flu patients.

The research which was published in the New England Journal of Medicine concentrated on how the coronavirus causes extreme damage to lungs, and how that damage compares to that of a flu patient. The research looked at seven lungs from COVID-19 deaths, and compared the lung tissue from the COVID-19 patients to that of seven patients that died of pneumonia caused by the flu. Both COVID-19 patients' lungs and flu patients' lungs had severe damage, but researchers noticed that the coronavirus attacked the lining of the blood vessels in its victim - marking a key difference between the two groups.

On top of that, researchers were able to find nine times as many microscopic blood clots inside the COVID-19 patient's lungs, than in the flu patients' lungs - marking another key difference. According to Steven J. Mentzer, who autopsied the lungs for this study, "Patients who do fairly well have a purely respiratory disease, and the patients who have trouble have a vascular component as well." If you are interested in reading more on this study, check out this link here.