This is the coronavirus vaccine you should be keeping an eye on

The first COVID-19 vaccine to be tested on humans has been found to be safe, and generate an immune response

Jak Connor | May 22, 2020 at 9:01 pm CDT (1 min, 29 secs time to read)

New research has been released detailing the first coronavirus vaccine to be used on a human has been found to be safe and generate a rapid immune response.

According to research that was published in The Lancet, researchers conducted the 28 day trial on 108 healthy adults and found that the results indicate a very important milestone in coronavirus vaccine development. According to Professor Wei Chen from the Beijing Institute of Biotechnology in Beijing, China, "These results represent an important milestone. The trial demonstrates that a single dose of the new adenovirus type 5 vectored COVID-19 (Ad5-nCoV) vaccine produces virus-specific antibodies and T cells in 14 days, making it a potential candidate for further investigation."

However, Chen does say that the results from this trial should be viewed "cautiously", as the challenges of developing a vaccine for COVID-19 are unprecedented. Chen also says that even though the vaccine triggered a rapid immune response, it doesn't mean that the vaccine will give long-lasting immunity to humans. What the results do mean is that this specific vaccine candidate is showing extremely promising foundational results that can be built upon as more development is made. At the moment, there are more than 100 potential coronavirus vaccines being developed around the world. If you are interested in reading more about this study, check out this link here.

NEWS SOURCES:medicalxpress.com, thelancet.com
