This huge study reveals shocking news about Trump's coronavirus drug

A new study has been published that shines a light on the mystery behind whether or not hydroxychloroquine actually helps coronavirus patients or not.

According to the paper published this Friday in The Lancet, researchers looked at nearly 100,000 coronavirus patients' records and found that administering the drug actually increases the chances of patients dying in hospital. If you didn't know, hydroxychloroquine is an anti-malarial drug that was one of the earliest drugs promoted to combat the coronavirus. United States President Donald Trump publicly backed the drug, even to the point where he was saying that he was taking it under the approval of the White House physician.

Researchers split the 96,000 patients into four groups: patients treated with hydroxychloroquine alone, with chloroquine alone, and then two groups were given the respective drugs in combination with antibiotic drugs. On top of that, there was also a control group that wasn't administered the drug. The study found that the control group had a death rate of around 9%, and of those who were treated with hydroxychloroquine or chloroquine alone, 18% and 16.4% respectively had died.

The group that was given each drug with a combination of antibiotics was found to be even more likely to die - 22.8 % with chloroquine, and 23.8% with hydroxychloroquine. If you are interested in reading more about this study, check out this link here.

Mandeep Mehra, lead author of the study and executive director of the Brigham and Women's Hospital Center for Advanced Heart Disease in Boston, said, "Treatment with chloroquine or hydroxychloroquine does not benefit patients with COVID-19. Instead, our findings suggest it may be associated with an increased risk of serious heart problems and increased risk of death."