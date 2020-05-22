CDC reveals coronavirus death rate and chances of symptoms showing

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has revealed new estimations regarding the coronavirus outbreak and infection.

According to the newly released statistics, the CDC estimates that about a third of coronavirus infections are asymptomatic. The CDC also reveals that it's "best estimate" is that 0.4% of people who show coronavirus symptoms and are found positive of COVID-19 will die. On top of that, the CDC estimates that 40% of coronavirus transmission happens before people are even feeling sick. These statistics highlight the importance of social distancing and safety guidelines issues out by health professionals.

The CDC cautions that these estimates are subject to change as a more deeper understanding of the coronavirus and the way that it works is developed. The agency states that these estimates are based on data that was gathered before April 29, and in between that time and now, more knowledge has been gathered so expect another update of these estimations in the future. For people that are age 65 and older, the CDC estimates the death rate for those that are positive for COVID-19 to be 1.3%. For people 49 and under, the agency estimates that 0.05% that have symptoms will die. If you are interested in reading more about this, check out this link here.