Coronavirus test that gets results in 20 minutes to begin trials soon

The new swab test also doesn't have to be sent off to a lab, and testing will be trialed for six weeks

Jak Connor | May 22, 2020

The more testing and the faster that testing is for coronavirus, the better. That's why this new testing method that yields results in just 20 minutes could be a game-changer.

According to an announcement by Health Secretary Matt Hancock, a new swab testing that reveals whether or not someone has the virus will begin trials soon. The new swab test yields results in just 20 minutes, and doesn't require the sample to be sent off to a lab. On top of that, Hancock also said that more than 10 million antibody tests will be rolled out next week.

At the moment, there are two ways to test for coronavirus. The first is a swab test that is available to adults and children over the age of five. The swab tests are when a doctor takes a sample from the patient's nose or back of the throat. The second form of testing is an antibody test, and that is when a doctor takes a blood sample and tests it to see if the patient has developed antibodies to the virus, which indicates if the person has already contracted the virus and has recovered from it.

The new swab tests that yield fast results will be trialed in Hampshire in some A&E departments, GP testing hubs, and care homes. The trial is expected to run for six weeks and will include testing for up to 4,000 people.

