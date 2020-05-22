You can grab Civilization 6 for FREE from the Epic Games Store

Civilization 6 normally retails for $60, but is free right now for the PC on the Epic Games Store

The internet blew up last week with Grand Theft Auto 5 being offered for free on the Epic Games Store, but now it is time for Civilization 6 to have some time in the light.

Civilization 6 is free right now on the Epic Games Store, a game that normally retails for up to $60 -- now free to download on the Epic Games Store. All you need in order to get Civilization 6 for free is an Epic Games Store, and once you're signed up just enable two-factor authentication and voila: Civilization 6 is free.

Civilization 6 originally launched on the PC and Mac back in October 2016, but later got ported onto iOS in 2017, the portable Nintendo Switch in 2018, and then both the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 in late 2019.

Civilization 6 is free right now on the Epic Games Store between now and May 28 at 11AM ET -- so get in quick! A new leak has teased that the next games to be free on the Epic Games Store are Borderlands: The Handsome Collection, and then ARK: Survival Evolved.