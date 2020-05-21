A second stimulus check is likely not coming anytime soon, here's why

This could be one of the many reasons why a second stimulus check is likely not coming anytime soon

As of late, there has been a stir about a second stimulus check coming, and just recently, the Democratic House passed the HEROES Act, which could bring that second check to American's. But how realistic is it?

Its quite well known that Republicans are very hesitant at a second multi-trillion-dollar stimulus check rolling out American's, but now the gap between the two parties' opinions has become even wider as the topic of illegal immigration has been brought into play. The previously mentioned HEROES Act that was passed by the Democratic House includes stimulus checks for immigrants, regardless of their legal status. Now, that request hasn't sat too well with the Republicans.

According to White House economic advisor Peter Navarro who spoke on ABC's This Week With George Stephanopoulos, "Nancy Pelosi basically lost me with that package when she has $1,200 checks for illegal immigrants. And it just goes downhill from there". Navarro then continues on to say that we need to continue on with the monetary stimulus that has been rolled out, and that there is billions of dollars "coursing through the system right now." Navarro does say that "we may need more", but that he is going to let his superiors decide whether or not that is a good idea.

The Chairman of the Federal Reserve, Jerome Powell, recently openly stated that a second stimulus package would be "worth it if it helps avoid long-term economic damage". If you are interested in reading more about the second stimulus package, here's everything important you need to know right here.

