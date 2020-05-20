Check out Samsung's new Galaxy S20 Tactical Edition, made for military

Samsung has just announced a new version of its popular Galaxy S20 smartphone, something that has been made exclusively for the US military and federal government.

The new Samsung Galaxy S20 Tactical Edition might sound like an unlock in Call of Duty, but it's a new smartphone that meets the needs of the US military and federal government. How so? It has two layers of encryption that are near impenetrable, so much so that the Galaxy S20 Tactical Edition can house top secret data, and connect to tactical radios and mission systems -- all out of the box.

Samsung is including some nifty combat-related ease-of-use in the Galaxy S20 Tactical Edition, where one particular mode lets you turn the display on and off if you're wearing night vision goggles. Another mode is more stealth, disabling LTE and turning off all RF broadcasts that would make sure no one can listen in on your comms.

Inside, Samsung is using the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, 12GB of RAM, 128GB of expandable storage, a 4000mAh battery, and the 6.2-inch 1440p display. Samsung seems to be using a rugged casing on its Galaxy S20 Tactical Edition, but the company hasn't detailed whether the phone itself is protected from the environment and 'tactical' use.

Taher Behbehani, Head of the Mobile B2B Division, SVP and General Manager, Samsung Electronics America, explained: "The development of this solution is a result of coordination and feedback received from our Department of Defense customers and partners. The Galaxy S20 Tactical Edition provides the warfighter with the technology that will give them an edge in the field, while providing their IT teams with an easy-to-deploy, highly secure solution that meets the demands of their regulated environment".

Samsung Galaxy S20 Tactical Edition details: