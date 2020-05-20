Check out Samsung's new Galaxy S20 Tactical Edition, made for military
Samsung has just announced a new version of its popular Galaxy S20 smartphone, something that has been made exclusively for the US military and federal government.
The new Samsung Galaxy S20 Tactical Edition might sound like an unlock in Call of Duty, but it's a new smartphone that meets the needs of the US military and federal government. How so? It has two layers of encryption that are near impenetrable, so much so that the Galaxy S20 Tactical Edition can house top secret data, and connect to tactical radios and mission systems -- all out of the box.
Samsung is including some nifty combat-related ease-of-use in the Galaxy S20 Tactical Edition, where one particular mode lets you turn the display on and off if you're wearing night vision goggles. Another mode is more stealth, disabling LTE and turning off all RF broadcasts that would make sure no one can listen in on your comms.
Inside, Samsung is using the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, 12GB of RAM, 128GB of expandable storage, a 4000mAh battery, and the 6.2-inch 1440p display. Samsung seems to be using a rugged casing on its Galaxy S20 Tactical Edition, but the company hasn't detailed whether the phone itself is protected from the environment and 'tactical' use.
Taher Behbehani, Head of the Mobile B2B Division, SVP and General Manager, Samsung Electronics America, explained: "The development of this solution is a result of coordination and feedback received from our Department of Defense customers and partners. The Galaxy S20 Tactical Edition provides the warfighter with the technology that will give them an edge in the field, while providing their IT teams with an easy-to-deploy, highly secure solution that meets the demands of their regulated environment".
Samsung Galaxy S20 Tactical Edition details:
- Helps Operators Stay Connected in Multi-domain Operations. Galaxy S20 TE easily connects to tactical radios and mission systems, out of the box, ensuring seamless operations. Multi-ethernet capabilities provide dedicated connections to mission systems, while network support for Private SIM, 5G, Wi-Fi 6 and CBRS ensure a connection is maintained throughout multi-domain environments.
- Provides complete, accurate real-time situational awareness. Galaxy S20 TE caters to the unique needs of military operators, through customization of numerous device features. A night-vision mode allows the operator to turn display on or off when wearing night vision eyewear, while stealth mode allows them to disable LTE and mute all RF broadcasting for complete off-grid communications. Operators can easily unlock the device screen in landscape mode while it's mounted to their chest, and quick launch their most commonly used apps at the push of a button.
- One Device for All Mission Requirements. When in the field, operators need a lightweight, easy to carry device that doesn't weigh them down, yet offers the power they need to complete the mission. With its powerful 64-bit Octa-Core processor, Galaxy S20 can support the running of multiple mission applications in the field (ATAK, APASS, KILSWITCH, BATDOK) so operators can access the intelligence they need. Galaxy S20 TE also includes powerful Samsung DeX software, which offers a PC-like experience when connected to a monitor, keyboard, and mouse. With DeX, operators can use the device for completing reports, training or mission planning when in vehicle or back at the base.
- Certified and secure for Special Operations. Galaxy S20 TE is built on Samsung Knox, the defense-grade mobile security platform that protects the device from hardware through software layers. DualDAR architecture further secures the device with two layers of encryption, even when the device is in a powered off or unauthenticated state. This multi-layer, embedded defense system helps Galaxy S20 TE meet the most stringent regulated industry requirements, including NSA's Commercial Solutions for Classified (CSFC) Component's List, and Mobile Device Fundamental Protection Profile (MDF PP) as laid out by the National Information Assurance Partnership (NIAP). Galaxy S20 TE comes out of the box approved for use within the Department of Defense (DoD) using the Android 10 Security Technical Implementation Guide (STIG) as laid out by the Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA).
