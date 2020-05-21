Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
8,604 Reviews & Articles | 60,828 News Posts

Here's the CDC's 'three-phased approach' for reopening America

The CDC secretly dropped a 60-page document detailing a 'three-phased approach' for reopening America

Jak Connor | May 21, 2020 at 05:35 am CDT (1 min, 32 secs time to read)

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has been awfully quiet the past couple of months, but has now released a detailed plan on how America should reopen amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Here's the CDC's 'three-phased approach' for reopening America 24 | TweakTown.com

The CDC has just posted on its website a 60-page document that details a "three-phased approach" for the reopening of America. Each of the phases will contain six "gating" indicators that will asses whether or not it's time to move into a new phase. These gating indicators are a decrease in newly reported COVID-19 cases, a decrease in emergency room admissions for COVID-19 related issues, and a "robust" testing program.

If these guidelines are followed correctly, the CDC says that social distancing measures can be rolled back as new phases are reached. The CDC does warn that "While some communities will progress sequentially through the reopening phases, there is the possibility of recrudescence in some areas. Given the potential for a rebound in the number of cases or level of community transmission, a low threshold for reinstating more stringent mitigation standards will be essential."

The released documents also state that closed schools should remain closed until phase one is complete, and the state has entered phase two. Once state and local governments start phase two, school and child-care programs can open with "enhanced" social distancing measures. If you are interested in reading the document for yourself, you can check it out here.

Buy at Amazon

StringKing Cloth Face Mask for Protection

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$29.99
$29.99--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 5/21/2020 at 4:13 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:cnbc.com
Jak Connor

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Jak Connor

Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.