Here's the CDC's 'three-phased approach' for reopening America

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has been awfully quiet the past couple of months, but has now released a detailed plan on how America should reopen amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The CDC has just posted on its website a 60-page document that details a "three-phased approach" for the reopening of America. Each of the phases will contain six "gating" indicators that will asses whether or not it's time to move into a new phase. These gating indicators are a decrease in newly reported COVID-19 cases, a decrease in emergency room admissions for COVID-19 related issues, and a "robust" testing program.

If these guidelines are followed correctly, the CDC says that social distancing measures can be rolled back as new phases are reached. The CDC does warn that "While some communities will progress sequentially through the reopening phases, there is the possibility of recrudescence in some areas. Given the potential for a rebound in the number of cases or level of community transmission, a low threshold for reinstating more stringent mitigation standards will be essential."

The released documents also state that closed schools should remain closed until phase one is complete, and the state has entered phase two. Once state and local governments start phase two, school and child-care programs can open with "enhanced" social distancing measures. If you are interested in reading the document for yourself, you can check it out here.