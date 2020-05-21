Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
8,604 Reviews & Articles | 60,823 News Posts

Two billion people are at high coronavirus risk for this one reason

A new study has estimated that two billion people could be at risk of contracting coronavirus for this one reason

Jak Connor | May 21, 2020 at 02:32 am CDT (1 min, 18 secs time to read)

One of the main things everyone is doing to combat the spread of the coronavirus is to keep washing their hands, but what about the people in countries where washing your hands is a luxury?

Two billion people are at high coronavirus risk for this one reason 04 | TweakTown.com

A new study has been conducted by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington's School of Medicine, and the results indicated that more than two billion people in low-and-middle-income nations are at a high risk of picking up and spreading coronavirus. This estimation stems from the fact that those in low or middle-income nations lack effective access to handwashing; in fact, more than 50% of people in sub-Saharan Africa and Oceania lack access to effective handwashing.

The study estimated that in 46 countries, more than half of the population of those countries lack effective access to soap and clean water. In countries such as Nigeria, China, Ethiopia, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Bangladesh, Pakistan, India, and Indonesia, it was estimated that more than 50 million people in each country are without proper handwashing access. Dr. Michael Brauer, a professor at IHME, "Handwashing is one of the key measures to prevent COVID transmission, yet it is distressing that access is unavailable in many countries that also have limited health care capacity."

It was recently predicted that coronavirus could ravage Africa, and here's a link to the devastating numbers.

Buy at Amazon

StringKing Cloth Face Mask for Protection

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$29.99
$29.99--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 5/20/2020 at 11:07 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:medicalxpress.com
Jak Connor

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Jak Connor

Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.