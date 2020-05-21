Two billion people are at high coronavirus risk for this one reason

A new study has estimated that two billion people could be at risk of contracting coronavirus for this one reason

One of the main things everyone is doing to combat the spread of the coronavirus is to keep washing their hands, but what about the people in countries where washing your hands is a luxury?

A new study has been conducted by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington's School of Medicine, and the results indicated that more than two billion people in low-and-middle-income nations are at a high risk of picking up and spreading coronavirus. This estimation stems from the fact that those in low or middle-income nations lack effective access to handwashing; in fact, more than 50% of people in sub-Saharan Africa and Oceania lack access to effective handwashing.

The study estimated that in 46 countries, more than half of the population of those countries lack effective access to soap and clean water. In countries such as Nigeria, China, Ethiopia, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Bangladesh, Pakistan, India, and Indonesia, it was estimated that more than 50 million people in each country are without proper handwashing access. Dr. Michael Brauer, a professor at IHME, "Handwashing is one of the key measures to prevent COVID transmission, yet it is distressing that access is unavailable in many countries that also have limited health care capacity."

