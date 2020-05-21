Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
You should know about the CDC's newly updated coronavirus guidelines

The CDC recently updated its coronavirus guidelines on its website, here's what has changed

Jak Connor | May 21, 2020 at 07:33 am CDT (1 min, 45 secs time to read)

The Centers for Disease and Prevention (CDC) has quietly updated its coronavirus guidelines found on its website, and here's what has changed.

If you didn't know, the coronavirus can last on surfaces for quite some time, and that time depends on the surface. For example, coronavirus has been detected on plastic and stainless steel for up to three days, and up to four hours on copper. When it comes to cardboard, coronavirus is present for up to 24 hours, and while all of this sounds terrifying, the CDC has recently emphasized that this isn't the main way the virus spreads. Yahoo Life noticed that the CDC's website had recently been changed, and above, you can see what it looked like on May 11th.

In the entirety of this article, you will find the updated image, which gives a little more information about how the virus spreads and what are the main ways that healthy people can pick it up. In the newly updated guidelines, the CDC really emphasizes that the virus doesn't spread easily by people touching surfaces, but they don't rule out the possibility entirely. Here's what is stated, "It may be possible that a person can get COVID-19 by touching a surface or object that has the virus on it and then touching their own mouth, nose, or possibly their eyes. This is not thought to be the main way the virus spreads, but we are still learning more about this virus."

If you are interested in reading more visit the CDC website here.

