If you test positive for coronavirus twice it could be a coincidence

A study concluded that coronavirus patients who re-test positive after surviving COVID-19 aren't infectious

Jak Connor | May 20, 2020 at 04:33 am CDT (1 min, 28 secs time to read)

Some places around the world are reporting that patients who have successfully recovered from COVID-19 are re-testing positive again. Doctors and healthcare professionals were unable to explain why.

Luckily, some medical facilities monitored these patients, and one of those medical facilities was in South Korea. South Korea's local CDC, South Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) released a study that observed 285 patients who re-tested positive for COVID-19. The researchers found that out of the 285 patients and their 790 contacts, only 27 contacts tested positive, 24 of which were cases that were already confirmed.

The KCDC concluded that patients who re-tested positive were not infectious, and on top of that, with this new-found knowledge, the KCDC changed its policies on how they deal with patients who re-test positive. Patients who re-test positive no longer have to do a 14-day self-isolation, but they will still be counted, and their contacts monitored. senior health ministry Yoon Tae-ho said to The Wall Street Journal, "So far, we have not seen secondary infections from people who were in contact with the relapsed patients."

At the moment, this research is extremely promising, and really good news for people who have already contracted COVID-19 and have survived it. Unfortunately, there still isn't enough evidence to conclude how long the immunity lasts, or if there is any immunity at all. More research is needed to be done.

NEWS SOURCE:cdc.go.kr
