Didn't get the stimulus check? You can now call the IRS and ask why

If you are having trouble with receiving the stimulus check, you can now call the IRS and ask why

Jak Connor | May 20, 2020 at 06:31 am CDT (1 min, 8 secs time to read)

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has now got dedicated staff ready to answer anyone's calls regarding the stimulus checks that are being rolled out.

According to a new post on the IRS website, the IRS has now added 3,500 telephone representatives that will be there to answer any questions regarding the Economic Impact Payments, or stimulus checks everyone is expecting. The IRS does remind everyone that most of the common questions can be answered by simply heading to the IRS website, and even some questions will get robotic answers if you decide to call.

Here's what the website states, "Answers for most Economic Impact Payment questions are available on the automated message for people who call the phone number provided in the letter (Notice 1444)". It should be noted that if you gave the IRS your direct deposit information, then the payment of up to $1,200 for individuals, or $2,400 for married couples, plus an extra $500 for each eligible child, will be given to you electronically. If you didn't give the IRS your direct deposit information, the check will be sent out in the mail. If you are after anymore information regarding the checks, follow this link here.

NEWS SOURCE:irs.gov
