Biostar Racing B460GTA and B460GTQ mainboards support new Intel proces

One of the boards is an ATX form factor, and the other is a mini-ATX, and they share many of the same features

Biostar has unveiled a pair of new mainboards that are designed to support 10th generation Intel processors. The new boards include the Racing B460GTA and Racing B460GTQ. Since both are Racing boards, they have the signature black, gray, and blue Racing colors. The boards are aimed at commercial and casual use and are designed with an eye towards power efficiency and cooling.

Both boards have similar features, including Super Hyper PWM with DCR current sensing architecture offering precision in delivering stable power with 100% fixed voltage. Biostar says that the differences between the B460GTA and B460GTQ boiled down to the GTA offering additional ports and connectivity options thanks to the ATX form factor while the GTQ is a micro-ATX mainboard.

Biostar says that both boards are designed to be extremely affordable and feature a stylish Armor Gear enclosure on the motherboard, helping to dissipate heat and housing the LED Rock Zone RGB lighting. Both boards have customizable light settings via the Vivid LED DJ software. The boards support up to 128 GB of DDR for RAM with four DIMMs.

They also have PCIe M.2 ports, and support Intel Optane memory. Both boards also feature an extra CPU-fan header called CPU OPT, allowing users to connect a liquid cooling system to their PC easily. Also included is an AI fan automatic temperature control system to manage heat dissipation using dynamic fan speed control. Connectivity options include the HDMI port, display port, DVI-D, four USB 3.2 ports, and a gigabit LAN port. Both mainboards feature Biostar exclusive Iron Slot Protection that reinforces the PCI-E x16 slots to support more substantial graphics cards without bending and to extend the longevity of the slot. Pricing and availability for the B460 mainboards is unknown at this time. It has been a while since we talked about Biostar, last August the company unveiled its X570GT.