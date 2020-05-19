Here's everything important to know about the second stimulus check

The second stimulus check that could see as much as $6,000 added to each household has been voted on by lawmakers

On May 15th, the House voted on and narrowly passed a $3 trillion coronavirus relief package that could see up to $6,000 come to each household.

NBC reported that the HEROES Act would give $1,200 to each person, or for married couples $2,400. On top of that, a further $1,200 will be given to households for each child, up to a maximum of three. The bill narrowly passed in votes with the end score being 208-199, and now it has gone to the Senate where it will need to be approved, and if approved, American's could expect a second payment coming into their accounts from the IRS.

If you are a U.S taxpayer who earned less than $75,000 last year, then you are eligible to receive the first $1,200 payment. For married couples, if you have earned less than $150,000, then you have qualified for the payment, and those same income thresholds will remain the same for the HEROES Act if it passes. If the second payment round does pass the Senate, American's could expect new money arriving in their accounts within the next couple of months. To read more on this subject, check out this link here.

If you happen to have not received your first payment, check out this link here to find out more. There is also this calculator here that can give you an estimation of how much you are eligible for.