One person exposed coronavirus to this staggering number of people

You should know by now that if you leave your home and enter a closed space that there is a higher chance of you contracting coronavirus.

It was only recently that the Centers for Disease and Prevention released a study on how a single person managed to spread COVID-19 to as many as 52 other people while at choir practice. Now, another example of how a single person can expose the virus to numerous people has come out from a Church in California. CNN has reported that a single person who attended a church service on Mother's Day exposed themselves to 180 people.

Butte County Public Health's exposure announcement reads, "Despite the Governor's order, the organization chose to open its doors, which resulted in exposing the entire congregation to COVID-19. This decision comes at a cost of many hours and a financial burden to respond effectively to slow or stop the spread of COVID-19. Such decisions can place great risk on the County's ability to continue opening at a faster rate than the State."

Director of Butte County Public Health Danette York said in a statement, "Moving too quickly through the reopening process can cause a major setback and could require us to revert back to more restrictive measures. We implore everyone to follow the State order and our reopening plan to help combat the potential spread of COVID-19."

All of the people who were exposed to this person have been ordered to quarantine themselves, and report any symptoms that they develop. Since the exposure occurred on May 10th, some people may have already started displaying symptoms, while some others may be asymptomatic. This should be seen as an example to be very cautious when leaving your house, especially if you are planning on attending a large event.