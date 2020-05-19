30 million doses of this coronavirus vaccine could be made in 4 months

The global race to create a coronavirus vaccine is on, and the United Kingdom could be leading the race with the UK government saying that 30 million doses could ready by September.

That is, of course, if trials go well. The UK's Business Secretary, Alok Sharma, who spoke during a press conference this past Sunday, gave an update on the country's efforts towards creating a viable COVID-19 vaccine. Sharma noted the work being done by Oxford University, and said that the phase 1 trials for the vaccine are "proceeding well", and that the participants of the phase 1 trials are currently being monitored by scientists.

Sharma also highlighted the speed of which the vaccine came to fruition, saying, "The speed at which Oxford University has designed and organized these complex trials is genuinely unprecedented." Sharma also discussed that Oxford University has secured and signed a global licensing agreement with pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca. In the event of the vaccine being successful, AstraZeneca will be able to create 30 million doses by September for the UK. The deal between the university and AstraZeneca totals 100 million dosages being eventually created.

"This means that, if the vaccine is successful, Astra Zeneca will work to make up to 30 million doses available by September for the UK, as part of an agreement to deliver 100 million doses in total", said Sharma.