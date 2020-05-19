Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
8,601 Reviews & Articles | 60,790 News Posts

This coronavirus vaccine stopped COVID-19 from replicating in people

The US biotech firm Moderna has released some of its results from its first vaccine trial

Jak Connor | May 19, 2020 at 05:46 am CDT (1 min, 18 secs time to read)

The hunt for a coronavirus vaccine has been on since the virus coated itself around the world, and now some promising results have come out the first US company to announce they are testing a vaccine - Moderna.

This coronavirus vaccine stopped COVID-19 from replicating in people 11 | TweakTown.com

In late February, I reported on US biotech firm, Moderna announcing that they created an experimental coronavirus vaccine that was about to go into testing. That was Phase 1 of trials, and now the company has announced some of the results from that testing. According to the New York Times, Moderna tested its experimental vaccine on eight people this past March, and all those who were given the vaccine created antibodies that were then tested in the lab.

Those antibodies were then tested in human cells in the lab and proved to be able to stop the virus from replicating, which is a key element of creating a vaccine. Another important thing to note is that the antibodies developed by those who were given the vaccine matched the antibodies found in patients who had successfully recovered from COVID-19. Moderna is now moving onto Phase 2 of the testing, which will include testing 600 people, and if the results prove effective, Phase 3 will begin sometime in July on thousands of people.

Buy at Amazon

StringKing Cloth Face Mask for Protection

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$29.99
$29.99--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 5/19/2020 at 4:46 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:nytimes.com
Jak Connor

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Jak Connor

Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.