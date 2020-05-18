Intel Core i9-10900K review: early results against Ryzen 9 3900X/3950X

Intel's new Comet Lake-S processor gets benched against the very best Zen 2 offerings

We are not very far away from the official launch of Intel's new 10th Gen Core processor launch, with the Comet Lake-S processors led by the flagship Core i9-10900K -- which TecLab is reviewing early with some delicious results below.

TecLab secured themselves a retail processor, so it has not been cherry-picked like most of the review samples going out to the press. TecLab used an Intel Z490-based motherboard (but didn't say which board they used) against AMD's Ryzen 9 3900X and Ryzen 9 3950X processors inside of the MSI MEG X570 GODLIKE motherboard.

Both systems were powered with DDR4 memory with the AMD system using DDR4-3600 while the Intel system bumped it up to DDR4-4000, an 850W PSU, and EKWB AIO 360 D-RGB cooler. In terms of graphics cards, the systems were powered by the GALAX HOF GeForce RTX 2080 Ti.

Intel's new Core i9-10900K beats out the best from AMD in the Ryzen 9 3900X and Ryzen 9 3950X in gaming tests, while in synthetic tests it depends on the actual test AMD can come out on top.

Overall, it appears the Intel Core i9-10900K is definitely the gaming champion -- but it runs damn hot (14nm++++++ versus 7nm). The power consumption is also pretty nuts, with up to 338W used, compared to the 3900X with 263W and the 3950X with 306W.

The full review (including our own) will be up soon!