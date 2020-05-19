Scientists found an antibody that can kill the coronavirus COVID-19

Scientists have identified an antibody in a blood sample from a patient that successfully recovered from Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) dating back to 2003. This antibody can neutralize or kill many coronaviruses, including COVID-19.

While some scientists and researchers are creating a vaccine, others are working towards finding a viable treatment until a vaccine is created. One of the ways to treat a virus is through antibodies that neutralize the spread of the virus, thus killing it. Scientists have now identified an antibody that is capable of killing COVID-19, and its called S309. What is special about this antibody is that it neutralizes not only COVID-19, but also other coronaviruses.

The scientists found that this specific antibody is particularly good at targeting and disabling the spike protein on SARS-CoV-2. Scientists also noted that combining S309 with other weaker antibodies from the recovered SARS patient enhanced the neutralization of COVID-19. The researchers hope that once more conclusive research is done that S309 either in a singular form, or combined with multiple other antibodies will become a viable treatment for COVID-19 patients. If you are interested in reading more on this antibody, check out this link here.