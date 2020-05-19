Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
8,601 Reviews & Articles | 60,790 News Posts

Here's the coronavirus COVID-19 preventative Trump is taking

President Trump has revealed what coronavirus preventative he has been taking for the last week

Jak Connor | May 19, 2020 at 06:33 am CDT (1 min, 8 secs time to read)

President Donald Trump has revealed in a press conference this past Monday what coronavirus preventative drug he has been taking for a week.

Here's the coronavirus COVID-19 preventative Trump is taking 01 | TweakTown.com

According to Trump, he has been taking hydroxychloroquine, the unproven treatment for COVID-19, that has been touting for quite some time now. Here's what Trump said, "A lot of good things have come out about the hydroxy. A lot of good things have come out. You'd be surprised at how many people are taking it, especially the front-line workers - before you catch it." Then Trump revealed that he is one of the people that are taking it, "I happen to be taking it. I happen to be taking it. ... I'm taking it - hydroxychloroquine - right now."

Trump did mention that he hasn't been exposed to the virus, and that he isn't using this drug as a means of treating the virus, but instead, as a way of preventing it. Trump also claimed that many doctors, nurses, and front line workers are also taking the drug to prevent COVID-19 infection. A reporter asked Trump if he was prescribed the drug by the White House doctor Sean P. Conley, "After numerous discussions he and I had for and against the use of hydroxychloroquine, we concluded the potential benefit from treatment outweighed the relative risks" said Conley.

Buy at Amazon

StringKing Cloth Face Mask for Protection

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$29.99
$29.99--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 5/19/2020 at 4:46 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:nbcnews.com
Jak Connor

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Jak Connor

Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.