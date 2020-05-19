Here's the coronavirus COVID-19 preventative Trump is taking

President Donald Trump has revealed in a press conference this past Monday what coronavirus preventative drug he has been taking for a week.

According to Trump, he has been taking hydroxychloroquine, the unproven treatment for COVID-19, that has been touting for quite some time now. Here's what Trump said, "A lot of good things have come out about the hydroxy. A lot of good things have come out. You'd be surprised at how many people are taking it, especially the front-line workers - before you catch it." Then Trump revealed that he is one of the people that are taking it, "I happen to be taking it. I happen to be taking it. ... I'm taking it - hydroxychloroquine - right now."

Trump did mention that he hasn't been exposed to the virus, and that he isn't using this drug as a means of treating the virus, but instead, as a way of preventing it. Trump also claimed that many doctors, nurses, and front line workers are also taking the drug to prevent COVID-19 infection. A reporter asked Trump if he was prescribed the drug by the White House doctor Sean P. Conley, "After numerous discussions he and I had for and against the use of hydroxychloroquine, we concluded the potential benefit from treatment outweighed the relative risks" said Conley.