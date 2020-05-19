Here's an easy chart showing every coronavirus symptom found so far

If you don't know all of the possible symptoms for the coronavirus COVID-19, here's an easy to read chart

As doctors from around the world gather more knowledge into how the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 works, more symptom reports from people start to make sense.

First, healthcare workers, and medical professionals believed that most of the symptoms from the virus were the same symptoms as a common cold, or flu. It wasn't long before that list grew, and other symptoms such as the loss of taste and smell, swelling, and problems with kidneys, hearts, and eyes were added. Since more and more symptoms are appearing, Elemental pieced together a nice chart to keep track of all of them; it can be seen above.

Originally the chart was posted on a Medium article, and after taking a look at it, you will notice that there is a fair amount of things to look out for and to remember. If you want an easy symptoms chart to refer to, I'd recommend saving this image to your phone for ease of access. If you were wondering how this chart was made, it was created using data from healthcare professional institutes that are currently investigating COVID-19. Some examples include; Stanford, Johns Hopkins, Harvard, yale, CDC, and more.