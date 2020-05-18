Ex-WHO boss: coronavirus could 'burn out naturally', no vaccine needed

Coronavirus might not need a vaccine after all, says the former World Health Organization director

Well folks, it looks like we might not need a coronavirus vaccine after all -- as the former World Health Organization (WHO) director said that COVID-19 could "burn out naturally", thus, not needing a vaccine.

The former WHO director tweeted: "There is a real chance that the virus will burn out naturally before any vaccine is developed. We are seeing a roughly similar pattern everywhere - I suspect we have more immunity than estimated. We need to keep slowing the virus, but it could be petering out by itself".

Professor Sikora replied to his own tweet, adding: "It is my opinion that this is a feasible scenario. Nobody is claiming to know what will happen for sure - I believe in an unknown situation this is a possibility. We need to continue to keep our distance and hope the numbers continue to improve".

Of course someone is going to call him out on it, no matter if he is a professor and the former WHO director. Victoria Derbyshire replied to him, asking: "I really want this to be true ...but is there evidence to support what you're saying?"

Professor Sikora replied, adding: "Morning Victoria. This paper provides food for thought. Nobody knows for sure!"