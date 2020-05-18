Hamsters prove that face masks do stop coronavirus from spreading

Researchers from Hong Kong have used hamsters to prove that face masks can reduce the spread of coronavirus COVID-19.

According to research coming out of the University of Hong Kong, led by Professor Yuen Kwok-yung, one of the world's leading coronavirus experts, masks can reduce the spread of coronavirus by more than 60 percent. Researchers took artificially infected hamsters and placed them in cages next to healthy hamsters. The healthy hamsters were downwind of the infected ones. Researchers proceeded to test the infection rate/levels of the healthy hamsters when a mask was placed in between the cages to block airflow.

What the researchers found was that two-thirds of the hamsters were infected with the virus within a week if there was no mask present in between the cages. The researchers also found that the infection rate of the hamsters was only at 15% when a surgical mask was in place on the infected hamster cage, and when a mask was placed on the uninfected hamster cage, it was 35%. On top of that, the healthy hamsters that were found to have the virus when a mask was in place had far less of the virus than those without a mask.

According to Yuen, "It's very clear that the effect of masking the infected, especially when they are asymptomatic-or symptomatic-it's much more important than anything else."

"It also explained why universal masking is important because we now have known that a large number of those infected have no symptom."