New coronavirus body symptom found and it's the grossest one yet

As our understanding of the coronavirus deepens many more usual symptoms are being reported by people

Jak Connor | May 18, 2020 at 09:32 am CDT (1 min, 12 secs time to read)

As the whole world continues to gain knowledge of the coronavirus, doctors and medical researchers are noticing some of the more unlikely symptoms.

The new symptom that is now being reported on is skin problems. Boston dermatologist Esther Freeman, who works at Massachusetts General Hospital, expected there would be a rise in skin complaints as the pandemic began to grow, "But I was not anticipating those would be toes". This new symptom is being called "COVID toes", and while they aren't the most common coronavirus symptom, a report has indicated that out of the 88 confirmed COVID-19 patients 1/5 had some sort of skin symptom.

In another report, Spanish doctors looked at 375 confirmed COVID-19 patients and found several different skin problems, from hives to chickenpox-like lesions and toe swellings. Freeman directs an international COVID-19 registry, and this registry is designed for doctors to report what they think are possibly COVID-19 symptoms. Of the 500 reports last March, half of them have chilblain-like spots in the feet. Dr. Amy Paller of Northwestern University says that young people aren't safe from this symptom as its showing up in young people as well.

However, Freeman does state, "The public health message is not to panic," as most patients who she's seen haven't become severely sick.

