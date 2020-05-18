Here's the alarming percentage of coronavirus patients who die in ICU

Doctors and researchers around the world can agree that the coronavirus COVID-19 is far more dangerous than first anticipated. But what are the chances of someone recovering from COVID-19 if they are admitted to ICU?

According to a new study by the Scottish Intensive Care Society Audit Group, only one third, which is 33% of coronavirus patients that are admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) will fully recover. These figures are certainly eye-opening, and according to Medical Daily, "it was found that the ICU mortality rate of 32.9 percent was higher compared to the normal death rates in critical care settings."

It should be noted that many patients who have tested positive for coronavirus and have been admitted to the ICU could also have preexisting health conditions. These preexisting health conditions could be a variety of things, such as a lifetime of smoking, liver failure, or other life-threatening diseases. Regardless of the preexisting health conditions, these figures should open people's eyes at the importance of social distancing and other safety measures. If you are interested in reading more on this study, check out this link here.