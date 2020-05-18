Scientists might've found the most common coronavirus COVID-19 symptom

Since the coronavirus COVID-19 appeared, scientists and researchers have been trying to map out all of its symptoms.

Now, a study from the Harvard-affiliated Cambridge Health Alliance that was published in Mayo Clinic Proceedings has examined 1,000 records from outpatients. The researchers were looking for differences between COVID-19 and other diseases that have similar common symptoms. What they found was that shortness of breath for COVID-19 patients gradually becomes worse over a few days, and that fever is not "a reliable indicator" for infection. The study also found that the disease can just start with coughing and no other symptoms at all.

More accurately, the researchers found that a loss of smell in the first five days is a more reliable indicator of COVID-19 than fever. The study also looked at differentiating the symptoms between COVID-19 and the flu, "People with uncomplicated flu rarely develop significant shortness of breath. When they do experience trouble breathing, the shortness of breath is mild and remains stable. On the rare occasion of when flu causes a viral pneumonia, patients deteriorate rapidly, within the first two to three days."

On top of that research, doctors from Europe examined 1,420 patients from 18 different hospitals, and what they found was that fever was only present in 45% of cases. The most common symptom out of all the patients was headaches at 70.3%, followed closely by a loss of smell at 70.2%.