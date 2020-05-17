Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
8,600 Reviews & Articles | 60,761 News Posts

Epic Games boss confirms Unreal Engine 5 will NOT work on Commodore 64

Tim Sweeney reminds the world that Unreal Engine 5 won't work on the Commodore 64

Anthony Garreffa | May 17, 2020 at 10:22 pm CDT (1 min, 1 sec time to read)

Epic Games blew the world away with the announcement of Unreal Engine 5, and while you will need a next-gen console like the PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X -- you will be able to run it on the PC too.

On the PC you'll need a high-end GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER at a minimum, as well as a super-fast NVMe SSD -- but what about Commodore 64 owners? Yeah, sorry everyone -- you'll need to do some upgrades I think. Epic Games boss Tim Sweeney joked around recently, where during his talks about Unreal Engine 5 he said that the Commodore 64 won't be supported.

In a flurry of tweets, Sweeney addressed the mind blowing Unreal Engine 5 demo on the PlayStation 5 as "the culmination of years of discussions between Sony and Epic on future graphics and storage architectures". Sweeney tweeted:

Buy at Amazon

retrogames The C64 Mini USA Version - Not Machine Specific

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$44.99
$44.99--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 5/17/2020 at 10:22 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
Anthony Garreffa

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Anthony Garreffa

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.