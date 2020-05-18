One person spread coronavirus to a shocking amount of people in 2.5hrs

If you are doubtful about how fast the coronavirus COVID-19 can spread to people, check out the new study that was just published on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) website.

The new study examined one asymptomatic choir member located in Skagit County, Washington. This choir member had cold-like symptoms that began on March 7th, three days later this person attended their choir that lasted for 2.5 hours. The choir had six rows of twenty chairs that were spaced around 6-10 inches apart from each other. It should also be noted that not all the chairs were filled as only 61 people of the 122-team attended, which resulted in some people sitting apart from each other for a 40 minute practice.

There was several interval breaks between the group, as the group split into two smaller groups that spent 50 minutes together in separate rooms practicing. The groups then came back together for a final 45-minute practice. No one reported any physical contact. The participants of the choir began to report symptoms anywhere between one and twelve days after the practice finished. Of 53 patients, three patients were hospitalized, two died, and 19 of them were classified as likely cases but didn't get a test to confirm.

The CDC states this conclusion, "The potential for superspreader events underscores the importance of physical distancing, including avoiding gathering in large groups, to control spread of COVID-19. Enhancing community awareness can encourage symptomatic persons and contacts of ill persons to isolate or self-quarantine to prevent ongoing transmission."